CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. 28,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.