Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,101,833,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cruzani Stock Performance
Shares of CZNI traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 706,958,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,404,844. Cruzani has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.
About Cruzani
