CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 10,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,675,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $101,816.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,614,079 shares of company stock valued at $46,671,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,034,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

