Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CFR traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 542,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

