Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CULL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of -0.05. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

