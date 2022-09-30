Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CULL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of -0.05. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
