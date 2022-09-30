Curecoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Curecoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00275434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017067 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004029 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for Curecoin is www.curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

