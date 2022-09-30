Curio (CUR) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Curio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $55,081.16 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
