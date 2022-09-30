Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

