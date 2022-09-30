CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Major Shareholder Purchases $64,400.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

