CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,987. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

