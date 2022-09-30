CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DUK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.94. 97,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

