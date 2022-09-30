CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 30,328 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $103.39. 1,034,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

