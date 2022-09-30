CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 72,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

