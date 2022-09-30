CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

