CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,479 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. 362,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,022,522. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $358.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

