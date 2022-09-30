CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.60. 3,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

