CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,827 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. 62,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,857. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

