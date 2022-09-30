CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 546,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,789,000. Woodside Energy Group makes up 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Woodside Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

