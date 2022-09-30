CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

