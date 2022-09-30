CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after buying an additional 762,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. 124,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

