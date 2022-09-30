CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 744,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.