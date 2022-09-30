CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.