Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 3.6%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 89,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

About Cymat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.