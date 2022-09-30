D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

