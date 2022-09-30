D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 101 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NSC traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $211.03. 25,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.66 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.