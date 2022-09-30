D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $11,473,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 110,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

