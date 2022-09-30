D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $181.56. 193,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $180.31 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

