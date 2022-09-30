D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

UNP stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

