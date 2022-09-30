D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $331.98. 307,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.89 and its 200-day moving average is $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.53 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

