D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

