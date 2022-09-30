D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 626 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,601. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

