D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. 26,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

