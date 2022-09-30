Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 65.1% in September

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 190,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

