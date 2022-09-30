Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.55. 108,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

