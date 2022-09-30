Darrow Company Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.96. 22,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

