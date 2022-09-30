Darrow Company Inc. Purchases 5,745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 864,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $64.46.

