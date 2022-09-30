Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

