Darrow Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 630.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,910. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

