David Furstenberg Acquires 38,750 Shares of Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS) Stock

Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS – Get Rating) insider David Furstenberg bought 38,750 shares of Elsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,957.50 ($10,459.79).
Elsight Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Elsight Company Profile
Read More
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Elsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.