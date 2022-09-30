David Furstenberg Acquires 38,750 Shares of Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS) Stock

Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS – Get Rating) insider David Furstenberg bought 38,750 shares of Elsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,957.50 ($10,459.79).

Elsight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Elsight Company Profile

Elsight Limited provides connectivity technology solutions. It offers Halo, a communication platform. The company also provides beyond visual line of sight, a solution for operation of aerial vehicles without pilot observation. In addition, the company offers unmanned aerial vehicle for drone operations.

