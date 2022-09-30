Davis Rea LTD. Buys 296,835 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31,815.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,835 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

