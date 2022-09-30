Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.40.

Cintas stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.28. 13,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,008. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

