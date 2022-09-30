Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 792.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,269 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $924,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 89,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

