Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 20,145 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,890,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,172,000 after acquiring an additional 650,637 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,662. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

