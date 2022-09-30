Davis Rea LTD. Takes $3.51 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 102,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

