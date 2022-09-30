Dawson James Cuts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $6.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Dawson James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SRAX opened at $1.84 on Monday. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
