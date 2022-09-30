Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down to $323.10

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $323.10, but opened at $307.85. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $304.15, with a volume of 3,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

