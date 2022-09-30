DeFiato (DFIAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, DeFiato has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiato coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiato has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiato Profile

DeFiato’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiato’s official website is defiato.com. The official message board for DeFiato is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

