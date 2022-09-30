DefiCliq (CLIQ) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One DefiCliq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DefiCliq

DefiCliq launched on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

