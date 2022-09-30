Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €97.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($98.98) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.15% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €36.04 ($36.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €131.50 ($134.18).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

