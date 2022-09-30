Derbend Asset Management Buys 995 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,410,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,291,000 after buying an additional 1,552,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.11. 37,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,921. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.94 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

